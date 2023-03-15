Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $122.55

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.55 ($1.49) and traded as high as GBX 140.50 ($1.71). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 139.10 ($1.70), with a volume of 1,850,645 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on JUP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Jupiter Fund Management to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 142 ($1.73) to GBX 168 ($2.05) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 134 ($1.63) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 136.17 ($1.66).

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 143.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 122.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £758.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,738.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Jupiter Fund Management Cuts Dividend

About Jupiter Fund Management

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

