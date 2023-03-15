Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) to Underperform

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $10.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $14.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential downside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

NYSE HTGC opened at $11.95 on Monday. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 206.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 76.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

