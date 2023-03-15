Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $27.51

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.51, but opened at $29.50. Kenon shares last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 11,512 shares changing hands.

Kenon Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Kenon in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenon in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Kenon in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kenon in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Kenon by 276.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

