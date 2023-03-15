Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.2% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after buying an additional 4,831,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $152.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.33. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

