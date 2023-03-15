KeyCorp Comments on Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2027 EPS estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

