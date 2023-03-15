KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Insider Amy G. Brady Sells 45,000 Shares

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

KeyCorp Trading Up 6.9 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $24.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 93.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.87.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.