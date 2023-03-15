KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Odeon Capital Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.87.

KeyCorp Trading Up 6.9 %

KEY opened at $12.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

