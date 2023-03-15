Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Update

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 372,900 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the February 13th total of 399,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.3 days.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

Featured Articles

