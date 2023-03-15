Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Separately, China Renaissance downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance
Shares of KC stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
