Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, China Renaissance downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

Shares of KC stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,776,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 76,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 919,363 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,268,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 38,717 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 55.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,905,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,626,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 160,264 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Featured Articles

