Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,590.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,557.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1,539.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,404 shares of company stock worth $15,317,901. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Barclays increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,760.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,844.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

