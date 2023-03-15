Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,836 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at $260,706,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at $260,706,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,089 shares of company stock worth $27,379,562. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $184.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.71 and a 200 day moving average of $162.07. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,515.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

