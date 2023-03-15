Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at $56,316,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $707,019. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

