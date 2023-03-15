Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 3.0% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $194.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.49. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

