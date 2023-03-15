Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,119 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $171.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.14 and its 200-day moving average is $155.75. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $178.75.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

