KKR & Co. Inc.’s (KKR) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $50.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.