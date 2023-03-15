Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.10

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 918025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KSS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is -444.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Kohl’s by 123.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.