Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) vs. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Critical Comparison

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) and Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Kongsberg Gruppen ASA alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and Dassault Aviation Société anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kongsberg Gruppen ASA N/A N/A N/A Dassault Aviation Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kongsberg Gruppen ASA 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dassault Aviation Société anonyme 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and Dassault Aviation Société anonyme, as provided by MarketBeat.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA currently has a consensus price target of $400.00, suggesting a potential upside of 918.33%. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a consensus price target of $187.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.95%. Given Kongsberg Gruppen ASA’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kongsberg Gruppen ASA is more favorable than Dassault Aviation Société anonyme.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and Dassault Aviation Société anonyme’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kongsberg Gruppen ASA N/A N/A N/A $10.16 3.87 Dassault Aviation Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A $53.82 3.14

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA pays an annual dividend of $3.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $8.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

(Get Rating)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments, Kongsberg Maritime (KM), and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace(KDA), and Kongsberg Digital (KDI). The KM segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels. This segment also provides winches for mooring, anchor handling, and special systems for offshore vessels, tugs, marine vessels, and various other classes of vessel, as well as cranes; hydro-acoustics; autonomous underwater vessels and solutions for autonomous maritime vessels; and products related to fisheries, systems for underwater mapping, and sensors and solutions for specialist vessels. The KDA segment offers various systems and services to the defense industry. It offers air defense and combat systems, sonars, and navigation for marine vessels and submarines, as well as integrated command and control systems; remote tower solutions for airports; remote control weapon stations for land-based vehicles and marine vessels; products for military tactical communication; naval strike and air-to-surface missiles; and lightweight composite and titanium components for F-35 combat aircraft. This segment also provides components and services to the space industry, as well as port monitoring systems; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The KDI segment focuses on digitalization within the oil and gas, wind, and merchant marine markets. The company operates primarily in Norway, Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and Africa. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA was founded in 1814 and is headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway.

About Dassault Aviation Société anonyme

(Get Rating)

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.