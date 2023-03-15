K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.07

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €21.07 ($22.66) and traded as high as €21.49 ($23.11). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €20.38 ($21.91), with a volume of 1,716,117 shares.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.07.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Further Reading

