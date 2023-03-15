Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 998,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $49,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSCC. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSCC opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.95. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.90.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,762,623.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,039 shares of company stock worth $10,346,449 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

