LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Short Interest Up 10.0% in February

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 551,700 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 13th total of 501,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,839.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEGIF shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LEG Immobilien from €74.00 ($79.57) to €62.00 ($66.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €92.00 ($98.92) to €87.00 ($93.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of LEG Immobilien from €118.00 ($126.88) to €91.00 ($97.85) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €90.00 ($96.77) to €72.00 ($77.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LEG Immobilien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

OTCMKTS LEGIF opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $118.80.

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

