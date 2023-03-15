Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW) Short Interest Update

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the February 13th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Lilium Trading Down 10.8 %

Shares of Lilium stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.11. Lilium has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lilium

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lilium stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 560,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

