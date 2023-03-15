Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Short Interest Down 6.5% in February

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the February 13th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 120,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LPCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lipocine in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Lipocine to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine during the second quarter worth $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 146.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 118,394 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Trading Down 10.6 %

LPCN opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.89.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lipocine

(Get Rating)

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.