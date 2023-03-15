Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

LOGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.73.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $53.50 on Monday. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $78.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average is $54.73.

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $379,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,096,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,094,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,483,000 after acquiring an additional 538,087 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after acquiring an additional 466,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after acquiring an additional 420,006 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after acquiring an additional 375,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

