Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.25

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.25 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 86.16 ($1.05). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 84.90 ($1.03), with a volume of 372,054 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.52) price objective on shares of Lookers in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Lookers Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 87.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.25. The company has a market capitalization of £327.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; vehicle funding and management packages, including contract hire, contract purchase, and personal contract; leasing fleet management; and sale and maintenance of vehicles.

