Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Shares Down 1.4%

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Rating) was down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 76.40 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 76.40 ($0.93). Approximately 18,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 27,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.94).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.46) target price on shares of Lords Group Trading in a research note on Monday, February 20th.
Lords Group Trading Trading Down 1.4 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.54. The firm has a market cap of £124.16 million and a P/E ratio of 1,910.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Lords Group Trading Company Profile
Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.
See Also
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Lords Group Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lords Group Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.