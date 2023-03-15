Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Short Interest Update

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 13th total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 815,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 64.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPX. DA Davidson cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

