LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $290.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

LPL Financial stock opened at $205.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $158.80 and a 52-week high of $271.56.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

