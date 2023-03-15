LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $265.13

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 265.13 ($3.23) and traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.35). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 267 ($3.25), with a volume of 125,443 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 264.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 265.13. The firm has a market cap of £277.63 million, a PE ratio of 568.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21.

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

