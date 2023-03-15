Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) vs. MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) Head-To-Head Review

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) and MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Lululemon Athletica and MGO Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lululemon Athletica 2 3 22 1 2.79 MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus price target of $403.10, suggesting a potential upside of 36.60%. Given Lululemon Athletica’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lululemon Athletica is more favorable than MGO Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lululemon Athletica 15.66% 41.13% 23.40% MGO Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Lululemon Athletica and MGO Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

82.0% of Lululemon Athletica shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Lululemon Athletica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lululemon Athletica and MGO Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lululemon Athletica $7.47 billion 5.04 $975.32 million $9.10 32.43 MGO Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lululemon Athletica has higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica beats MGO Global on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc. engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth. The Direct to Consumer segment is involved in the e-commerce business, building brand awareness, particularly in new markets. The company was founded by Dennis J. Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About MGO Global

MGO Global Inc. is a lifestyle brand portfolio company focused on strategically leveraging the fame, celebrity power and global social media influence of athletes, entertainers and other cultural icons to create fresh, modern and compelling product and apparel brands. MGO Global Inc. is headquartered in Florida.

