Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Update

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 332,700 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the February 13th total of 302,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Luxfer Stock Performance
Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29.
Luxfer Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LXFR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.
See Also
