Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Update

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFRGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 332,700 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the February 13th total of 302,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Luxfer Stock Performance

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29.

Luxfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 142.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 619.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LXFR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

