LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $90.00 at Barclays

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.53.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $87.39 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

