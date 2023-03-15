M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.