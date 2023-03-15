MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the February 13th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
MAG Silver Stock Up 2.1 %
MAG stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $18.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 88.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,889,000 after purchasing an additional 21,803 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 214,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,527,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,803,000 after acquiring an additional 154,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
