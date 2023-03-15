Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $121.42

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$121.42 and traded as high as C$129.00. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$129.00, with a volume of 8,014 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MEQ shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Mainstreet Equity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$135.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$131.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$121.42.

Mainstreet Equity ( TSE:MEQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported C$6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$4.34. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 66.14%. The company had revenue of C$47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 5.0452786 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. As of September 30, 2022, it had a total portfolio of 15,891 residential units consisting of townhouses, garden-style apartments, concrete mid-rise and high-rise apartments, and condo suites; and four freestanding commercial buildings.

