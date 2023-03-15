Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $121.42

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$121.42 and traded as high as C$129.00. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$129.00, with a volume of 8,014 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MEQ shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Mainstreet Equity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$135.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$131.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$121.42.
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. As of September 30, 2022, it had a total portfolio of 15,891 residential units consisting of townhouses, garden-style apartments, concrete mid-rise and high-rise apartments, and condo suites; and four freestanding commercial buildings.
