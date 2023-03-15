MarketWise’s (MKTW) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the newsletter publisher’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 217.46% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
MarketWise Stock Down 2.6 %
MKTW opened at $1.89 on Monday. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20.
MarketWise Company Profile
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
