MarketWise’s (MKTW) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the newsletter publisher’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 217.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

MarketWise Stock Down 2.6 %

MKTW opened at $1.89 on Monday. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

MarketWise Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its stake in MarketWise by 6.1% during the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 110,851 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in MarketWise by 74.2% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,355,844 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,844 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MarketWise by 277.8% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 411,749 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 302,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

