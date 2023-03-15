Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Short Interest Update

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 887,500 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the February 13th total of 950,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 398,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Masimo Trading Up 1.8 %

MASI opened at $178.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.80 and a beta of 0.86. Masimo has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $184.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.49 million. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MASI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Politan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth about $656,234,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,537,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $80,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after buying an additional 410,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 577,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,449,000 after buying an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.