Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as high as C$0.26. Mason Graphite shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 47,001 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$36.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 92.14, a quick ratio of 47.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.
Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 74 claims covering an area of 4,000 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.
