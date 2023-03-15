Mather Group LLC. Buys 95 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after acquiring an additional 107,263 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paychex Stock Performance

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $108.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

