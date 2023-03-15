M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $155.97

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 155.97 ($1.90) and traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.32). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 188.60 ($2.30), with a volume of 101,799 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SAA. Peel Hunt upgraded M&C Saatchi to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 247 ($3.01) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Numis Securities upped their target price on M&C Saatchi from GBX 230 ($2.80) to GBX 270 ($3.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get M&C Saatchi alerts:

M&C Saatchi Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 155.97. The company has a market cap of £230.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3,772.00 and a beta of 1.37.

About M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. It offers its services in the areas of media and performance, advertising and CRM, sponsorship, branding, and global and social issues. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.