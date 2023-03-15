MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.34

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.34 and traded as high as C$15.80. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$15.49, with a volume of 24,401 shares changing hands.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$535.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.34.

MCAN Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

