Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) vs. Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Critical Analysis

Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) and Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medigus and Modular Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medigus $42.68 million 0.11 $6.79 million N/A N/A Modular Medical N/A N/A -$18.63 million ($1.48) -1.38

Medigus has higher revenue and earnings than Modular Medical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medigus N/A N/A N/A Modular Medical N/A -145.00% -133.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Medigus and Modular Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Medigus and Modular Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medigus 0 0 0 0 N/A Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Modular Medical has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 292.16%. Given Modular Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than Medigus.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Medigus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of Modular Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Medigus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Modular Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities. In addition, it develops, markets, and distributes software for internet users; and operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace, as well as an online event management and ticketing platform. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets miniaturized imaging equipment, visualization solutions, and resistant cameras; electric vehicles; and wireless vehicle battery charging technologies. Medigus Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

