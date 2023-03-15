Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 15.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 42.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 114,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 34,273 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.4% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2 %

MDT stock opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

