Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 859,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $734,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 715,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 118,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In related news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,648 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $109.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.48. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.