Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $50.84 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 367,873 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 30,324 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.0% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc increased its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $152.59 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.98 and a 200-day moving average of $145.33.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

