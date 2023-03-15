Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,079 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.4% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $94.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $972.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $636,276.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,586.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.