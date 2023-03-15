Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $40.33 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,633 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.9% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc increased its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $152.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

