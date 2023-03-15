Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.24

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.24 and traded as high as C$11.73. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$11.60, with a volume of 10,327 shares changing hands.

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 12.49. The stock has a market cap of C$371.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.