Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $238.00 at Raymond James

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $220.00 to $238.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on META. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.38.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ META opened at $194.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.14 and a 200 day moving average of $139.22. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $39,911.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,949 shares of company stock worth $12,211,422. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.