M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target Raised to GBX 200

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGPUF. Berenberg Bank cut M&G from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on M&G from GBX 195 ($2.38) to GBX 220 ($2.68) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&G from GBX 270 ($3.29) to GBX 247 ($3.01) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. AlphaValue cut M&G to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on M&G from GBX 196 ($2.39) to GBX 194 ($2.36) in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&G currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.70.

M&G Price Performance

Shares of MGPUF stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. M&G has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

