MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,382 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $94.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

